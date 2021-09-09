Johnny Depp is honored for his life’s work – now there is criticism

Johnny Depp is slated to receive the Donostia Award for Lifetime Achievement at the San Sebastian Film Festival in September.

But now voices are being heard who think the election is anything but appropriate.

Spanish filmmakers said it would convey a “fatal message”.

You can find more star news here

The organizers of the San Sebastian International Film Festival want to present Johnny Depp with the Donostia Award for his cinematic life’s work in September 2021. But now there is resistance to the decision. Finally, Depp is accused of having repeatedly injured his ex-wife Amber Heard physically and mentally.

As reported by the British Guardian, among others, an organization of female Spanish filmmakers has spoken out.

“That throws a bad light on the festival”

The president of CIMA, the association of women filmmakers and women working in the audiovisual media, Cristina Andreu, told the Associated Press: “That throws a bad light on the festival and its management and carries a fatal message: ‘You can be an abuser as long as you do you’re a good actor ‘”.

According to director Andreu, the CIMA, which is closely linked to the festival, is now examining further steps.









Johnny Depp lost court case against British “The Sun”

The organization’s statement relates to allegations of physical and psychological violence that Amber Heard brought against Johnny Depp during her divorce. Depp denied the allegations. In November 2020, Depp lost a defamation suit against the British newspaper “The Sun”, which had called him a “woman thug”.

The court found 12 of the 14 points that Heard Depp charged as proven. Depp then lost his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the “Fantastic Beasts” series. His next film “Minamata” does not have an American distributor yet.

San Sebastian Film Festival made a name for itself as early as 2020

Last year, the San Sebastian Film Festival surprised many observers with a controversial decision. Woody Allen’s latest film “Rifkin’s Festival” not only premiered here, the director was allowed to shoot his film here last year.

Allen is accused by his former partner Mia Farrow of having sexually abused his then seven-year-old adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow.

© 1 & 1 Mail & Media / spot on news

