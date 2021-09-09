Joaquin Phoenix and his “Joker” predecessors – The grimaces of the killer clown – Cinema

Joaquin Phoenix (44) is shining as the new “Joker” in the cinema. Crazy, brutal, violent. The stubborn actor previously lost 25 kilos to portray the killer clown. Put its own stamp on madness.

The footsteps of the “Joker” villains are big, Phoenix could – at least – fill them in. The US actor, born in 1974, has a laugh in this comic book adaptation that will not be forgotten.

This “Joker” laugh – before Joaquin Phoenix, some actors who embodied the DC comic villain and Batman adversary in the cinema or on TV already wore it on their faces.

The ancestral gallery of the “Joker” stars

“Batman” television series (1966-1968): Cesar Romero

In 1966 Cesar Romero († 86) slipped into the colorful “Joker” suit for the first time. The American played him cheesy, soft, giggling. The “Joker” played tricks, was more of a comedian than a villain. This was well received by the audience – until 1968, Cesar Romero was allowed to play the “Joker” again and again in a Batman TV series.





“Batman” (1989): Jack Nicholson

30 years ago Hollywood star Jack Nicholson (82) shone as a nasty “Batman” villain. And gave the “Joker” after Cesar Romero a serious, dark touch. Nicholson played the killer clown with a tragic comedy that drew millions of viewers to the cinema. In the cinema you saw how Nicholson becomes the “Joker” – and gives himself the name because of the scars that make his mouth area the face of evil.

“The Dark Knight” (2008): Heath Ledger

Madness instead of comedy: Heath Ledger († 28) was posthumously awarded an Oscar in 2009 (one year after his death) for his portrayal of the “Joker” in the film “The Dark Knight”. His embodiment of the adversary – with those greasy, green hair, the crazy look, nervous tics and the psychopathic existence – is considered one of the best.

“Suicide Squad” (2016): Jared Leto

The fact that musician Jared Leto (47) is also one of the greats as an actor is nothing new. For his embodiment of the “Joker”, the handsome man turned into the crazy clown in 2016 with poison green hair, tattoos, an iconic smile and silver teeth. Lo and behold: In “Suicide Squad” the criminal “Joker” is even in love!

“Gotham” series (since 2014): Cameron Monaghan

In the series “Gotham”, which has been running since 2014, actor Cameron Monaghan (26) becomes a kind of “joker” in season four. The red-haired madman with the angry look and the terrifying laugh no longer has anything comical about him. Dangerous, sly, unpredictable – this is the “Gotham” villain!

“Joker” (2019): Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix has been the new bad guy since October. In the film, the failed comedian Arthur Fleck becomes the crazy “Joker”. In the first night alone, the film grossed 13.3 million dollars in America (around 12 million euros). For his embodiment of the clown, Phoenix is ​​traded as an Oscar contender. He has already been nominated for a prize three times, but it has never worked out with the golden boy. Maybe now?