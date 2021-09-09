Jennifer Lawrence becomes Mengers’ famous Hollywood agent

Agent of the superstars

The bar was set high because the intended director is Paolo Sorrentino, whose works “La Grande Bellezza”, “Youth” and “The Young Pope” have caused an international sensation.

After all, it is important to review a dazzling life: Sue Mengers represented an unbelievable list of stars in her long career. These included names like Barbra Streisand, Cher, Steve McQueen, Burt Reynolds, Candice Bergen, Nick Nolte, Gene Hackman, Faye Dunaway, Michael Caine, Cybill Shepherd, Brian De Palma, Sidney Lumet, Mike Nichols, Peter Bogdanovich, Bob Fosse, Joan Collins, Ali McGraw and Anthony Perkins.









In the 1960s and 70s in particular, the Hollywood business could not be imagined without the agent and she landed her greatest success with the conclusion of contracts before her influence began to wane in the 80s. Menges died in 2011 at the age of 81.

The script for the biopic was written by Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo and John Logan. The latter had already retold Menger’s colorful life in the form of a play in which Bette Middler played the leading role.

It is not yet known which other stars will be seen alongside Jennifer Lawrence. A release date for the film has not yet been set either. In any case, a streaming service will secure the rights and according to “Collider” a competition between Apple and Netflix seems to have broken out.