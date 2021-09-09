Thursday, September 9, 2021
Jennifer Aniston launches her beauty brand LolaVie with a hairbrush

By Arjun Sethi
Hair like Jennifer Aniston! It works with your new brush.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

09.09.2021 5:18 pm

Everyone envies her hair. And Jennifer Aniston promptly conquered the beauty market with a hairbrush and launched her label LolaVie.

After a long rumor, Jennifer Aniston has finally launched her beauty label LolaVie. The first product: a hairbrush that detangles the hair quickly and easily. The 52-year-old “Friends” actress dares to venture into the beauty market with the animal-free and vegan detangler brush, which costs around 21 euros. She describes the tool itself as “the Swiss Army Knife of hair products”.

