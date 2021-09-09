Jennifer Aniston launches her beauty brand LolaVie with a hairbrush

Hair like Jennifer Aniston! It works with your new brush.

09.09.2021 5:18 pm

Everyone envies her hair. And Jennifer Aniston promptly conquered the beauty market with a hairbrush and launched her label LolaVie.

After a long rumor, Jennifer Aniston has finally launched her beauty label LolaVie. The first product: a hairbrush that detangles the hair quickly and easily. The 52-year-old “Friends” actress dares to venture into the beauty market with the animal-free and vegan detangler brush, which costs around 21 euros. She describes the tool itself as “the Swiss Army Knife of hair products”.

Jennifer Aniston: She still regrets her biggest beauty mistake today

The Hollywood beauty explained that the inspiration for developing the special brush came from her “biggest” hair gaffe, which she committed as a teenager: she had her waist-length hair cut off. She said now: “There is no brush that does the same. I had this amazing, straight hair that came down to my waist and I always wanted to cut it off. My mom said, ‘When you’re 13, you can do whatever you want.’ And that was the biggest mistake I’ve ever made. I cut it off completely. “









Jennifer Aniston’s ideas are limitless

Jennifer also revealed that her brand’s name – which is free from harmful chemicals – is inspired by her first car. While the brand will focus on hair products, Aniston indicated that it would like to move into other cosmetics areas in the future. She told People magazine: “Right now it’s about hair, but I have all sorts of ideas in my head. I don’t set myself any limits! “

As Rachel Green on Friends, Jenniifer Ansiton became famous for her haircut.