Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeNews"I'm in the worst shape of my life"
News

“I’m in the worst shape of my life”

By Sonia Gupta
0
41




On Instagram, Will Smith likes to show his almost 53 million followers from the funny side. His latest contribution there can be perceived as wonderfully honest and scores with the fans.

Photo series with 15 pictures

Will Smith posted a new photo of himself on Instagram. For this, after only twelve hours on the Internet, he has already received over 4.6 million “Like” hearts – by far more than for his previous posts. More than 62,000 comments have also been collected under the picture, which shows the Hollywood star in slippers, tight shorts and only wrapped in an open training jacket on top.

The 52-year-old, who is standing on a meadow in front of a tree and a lake with a smile on his face, writes: “I want to be honest with you – I’m in the worst shape of my life.” Smith does not reveal what exactly he means by this. But many of his followers assume that he is alluding to the little tummy that peeks out between the zippers of the jacket.




“The Fresh Prince of Belly Air”

This comment is especially good, referring to Will Smith’s series “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, because someone writes: “The Fresh Prince of Belly Air”. “Belly” means “belly” in German.

Numerous fans simply send emojis weeping with laughter – for example Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Another user writes: “You are Will Smith, you can be in any form you want to be.” Also read: “This is the most wonderful post in the history of social media.” This article goes in a similar direction: “The best post of 2021.”

Another person says: “I finally look like my idol.” – “You are not alone”, writes another. Many also emphasize that Will Smith deserved to just leave training for training.


Previous articleNews from Amyl and the Sniffers, Fazer, Eva Pandora and Amixs
Next articleFilecoin the new Cardano? FIL beckons 50% rally
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv