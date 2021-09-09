For advertising campaigns: This is how fit Jennifer Aniston is at the age of 51

Jennifer Aniston (51) definitely doesn’t have to hide her body. The actress is a real beauty role model for many women. The meanwhile 51-year-old charms her fans again and again with her flawless appearance and her well-trained figure – the “The Morning Show” actress looks much younger than she is. Now Jen shows again that she is fit as a sneaker and once again presents her hammer figure.

During a shoot for an advertising partner, the Friends star poses in sports clothes. In one picture, Jen is wearing skin-tight leggings and just an olive-green sports bra. Her sporty figure comes into its own in this outfit. In addition, the Hollywood beauty sits on a mat, crosses her legs and turns her upper body to the side – she looks pretty agile. In another shot, she wears the same pants with a short white top.

In the past, Brad Pitt’s ex (56) has already revealed one or the other of her beauty secrets. So she explained, for example Radio Times, that she would do intermittent fasting. This means that she does not eat any food for 16 hours a day.

Jennifer Aniston in November 2020

Jennifer Aniston in November 2019

Jennifer Aniston at the 2019 premiere of “The Morning Show”

