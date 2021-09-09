“Deeply insulting”: Criticism of Natalie Portman’s Oscar outfit

With her look Natalie Portman actually wants to set an example for more equality at the Oscars and pay homage to the directors who have not been nominated. Of all people, feminist Rose McGowan criticizes her for it. And Portman agrees with her.

At the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles this weekend, Natalie Portman appeared with a very special outfit. Especially for this one evening, she had embroidered the names of women directors on the hem of her black Dior cloak, who did great films in the past year, but were still not nominated. Once again, only men were on the nomination list for the “Best Director” category, in which Bong Joon-ho won for “Parasite” in the end.

Among other things, the actress paid homage to Greta Gerwig for “Little Woman”, Lorene Scafari for “Hustlers” and Lulu Wang for “The Farewell”. Actually a nice idea, one would think. But colleague Rose McGowan sees it completely differently. In a long post on Facebook, she wrote that this statement was “deeply offensive” to those who actually get involved.

“I agree with Rose”

Golden embroidery for women directors. (Photo: picture alliance / dpa)

Anyone who thinks Portman is going into the defensive position is wrong. On the contrary, in a statement quoted by the US portal “People”, she even gives her critic right. “I agree with Rose that it is wrong to call myself ‘brave’ just because I wear an item of clothing with a woman’s name,” it says there. “I tend to associate this term with those women who have testified against Harvey Weinstein under incredible pressure over the past few weeks.” McGowan might not be one of the women in court, but she was one of the first actresses to accuse the film mogul of sexual harassment in 2017, which set the ball rolling and toppling Weinstein.

It is true that she has only made a few films with women in the past, Portman wrote according to “People”. But she has already made short films, commercials, music videos and feature films with Marya Cohen, Mira Nair, Rebecca Zlotowski, Anna Rose Holmer, Sofia Coppola and Shirin Neshat. “I’ve always tried to work with women directors.” But many projects simply did not materialize.