Cardano falls 13% – is it still going down? From Investing.com



Cardano falls 13% – is it still going down?



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.2724 on Wednesday at 10:31 (08:31 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, down 13.44%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage loss since June 21st.

The recent downward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 71.4238B or 3.62% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market capitalization was $ 94.8001B billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.2011 on the bottom and $ 2.5614 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has declined 20.12%. Cardano’s average trading volume over the past 24 hours of trading was $ 11.1381B or 4.60% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2.0316 on the lower and $ 3.0989 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 26.67% away from the record high, which was marked on September 2nd at $ 3.10 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 45,383.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.45%.

on the Investing.com Index, it fell 12.34% to $ 3,293.04.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 841.1694B billion or 42.59% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 380.8475B billion or 19.28% of the total market capitalization.