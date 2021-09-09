Thursday, September 9, 2021
Cardano ADA Course – Cryptocurrencies Targeted by Options Traders From Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
Investing.com – and are currently the biggest winners among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. The SOL is up 35% to $ 206.48 in the past 24 hours, while the ADA is up 12.34% to $ 2.54.

On a weekly basis, Solana even climbed more than 80%, which helped the SOL push the XRP out of its 6th place. With a market capitalization of $ 61 billion, Ripple had no chance at $ 51.8 billion.

Next, Solana targets the Tether and Binance Coin, which have market caps of $ 68.5 billion and $ 70 billion, respectively.

Delta Exchange relies on ADA and SOL

Another positive development for Solana is that the Delta Exchange crypto derivatives platform now also offers futures on SOL and ADA. This gives institutional investors access to these two important altcoins.

Delta Exchange is expanding its range of options that already covers,,, Bitcashpay and.

For the time being, the new products will have an intraday maturity. In the longer term, however, options with maturities of one week and one month are also planned.

Private investors are entering the cryptocurrency options market

But it is no longer just professional traders who speculate with sophisticated financial instruments such as derivatives. The options broker Schwab estimates that 60 percent of the options traded with him go back to private investors. This results from the fact that the respective trading volume is below ten contracts.

Obviously, options trading is good business for brokers, which is why the offers in the field of cryptocurrencies are also continuously being expanded.

Solana and Cardano technical overview

Solana reached a new all-time high today at an SOL price of $ 215.90. As long as the supports at $ 200 and previous high of $ 194.30 are intact, the triumphant advance can be expected to continue.




The next goals are the 123.6 percent Fibonacci extension at $ 224.51, 138.2 percent Fibonacci extension at $ 243.20, and 150 percent Fibonacci extension at $ 258.31.

The Cardano investors are waiting eagerly for September 12th. For this day, Charles Hoskinson promised that the Alonzo upgrade will find its way onto the mainnet and that the blockchain will finally be capable of smart contracts.

The ADA rate is currently up 12 percent to $ 2.54. As long as the bulls can defend the low of $ 2.03, further gains can be expected towards $ 3.00. Should Charles Hoskinson fail to deliver on September 12th, Cardano should face a steep decline.

From Marco Oehrl

