Before the start of the season – These are the new characters in the league

– These are the new characters in the league Old stars, young stars, returnees, dream players, years of memories: We present eight players from Ambri to Zurich who are worth a look at the Swiss ice hockey championship. Kristian Kapp, Marco Keller

The greatest moment of the most famous transfer to Switzerland: Valtteri Filppula, Servettes Neuer, lifted the Stanley Cup in Pittsburgh on June 4, 2008 as a player for the Detroit Red Wings.





Photo: Bruce Bennett (Getty Images)

Valtteri Filppula, the all-rounder

Together with Marc-Antoine Pouliot, he wants to provide the music for the championship second Geneva Servette: Valtteri Filppula (left).

Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi (Keystone)

It took a big name to replace super technician Linus Omark in Geneva, and sports director Marc Gautschi met the requirement. The Finnish striker Valtteri Filppula has a palmarès that makes practically all players pale in the league: 1226 NHL games and 616 scorer points (222 goals / 394 assists), plus a Stanley Cup title (2008 with the Detroit Red Wings) and an Olympic bronze in Vancouver. Filppula is a left-handed shooter, can be used as a center and wing and is strong defensively. A small question mark remains: after 15 years in North America and at 37, does he still have the physical condition to survive on the larger ice fields?