Thursday, September 9, 2021
Baby Rumors: Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Back Together?

By Arjun Sethi
What exactly is going on between Kylie Jenner (24) and Travis Scott (29)? The relationship between the influencer and the rapper has always been the focus of numerous rumors. Most recently, it was speculated that the two could be together again after their separation. A few days ago it was even reported that they were expecting a second baby together – but are they really tight together again? An insider now wants to clarify!

“Kylie and Travis are not officially back together even though they are having another baby “the informant chats HollywoodLife the end. Nevertheless, they have a “very special bond”. Although they are not a couple, they have spoken in the past about adding to the family: “It’s something you’ve been talking about for a year or more. She always wanted to have a second child,” the source knows.

But even if Kylie and Travis would not have a love affair, the American should not have given up the thought of it: “Kylie loves Travis. She still has the hope of a future together; that he will soon be ready to settle down with her “explains the insider.

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in October 2020
Travis Scott, Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner

Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / MEGA

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
