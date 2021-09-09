Ashton Kutcher + Mila Kunis: Friendship plus sex became love

Mila Kunis has revealed another secret of her love for Ashton Kutcher. In the beginning, the two of them were all about sex

MilaKunis and Ashton Kutcher are married and have a daughter. But at first it didn’t look like their relationship was going to be that serious. Because as the actress told radio talker Howard Stern on Tuesday (July 19), there were she and Ashton were just friends at first – and had occasional sex.

Real life imitates the movie



“Strangely enough, we starred in similar films – I made ‘Friends with Benefits’, he made a film called ‘Friendship Plus’,” said the 32-year-old. Both rom-coms are about friends who have sex with each other and then fall in love. “If we’d been careful with these films, we should have known that this wouldn’t work in real life“Kunis joked.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met 18 years ago on the set of their joint series “The Wild Seventies”. But at first only friendship developed between them.

Mila sees Ashton again



“I saw this big guy from behind,” says Mila Kunis of the moment at an awards show when she saw Ashton Kutcher again in 2011 after a long time. He had split up with Demi Moore just a few months earlier. “When he turned around, it was literally like in a movie, the music started playing and the violins kicking in. That was when he took my breath away for the first time. I thought, ‘Man, does that look good‘. “









Ashton wants to pair Mila



After seeing each other again, the 38-year-old invited Kunis to his housewarming party – actually to set her up with a buddy. But Ashton quickly changed his mind. “To make it short, I didn’t go home until the next morning“says the actress, who was eight years in a relationship with Kevin home alone” star Macaulay Culkin prior to her relationship with Kutcher. “It was the first time I stayed with a guy while I was single . “

“We were incredibly open with each other”



They began to see each other more often. “He was just married and I was in a relationship. We shook hands and both agreed that it was all about fun between us. Life was great.” But just three months later, Mila Kunis changed her mind. “I thought, ‘This is no longer just fun’.”

Ashton Kutcher was of the same opinion. “We were incredibly open with each other when it came to our feelings.”

Mila Kunis’ and Ashton Kutcher’s Friendship Plus became love. Their daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, was born in October 2014. In July 2015, the actors secretly celebrated their wedding and are currently expecting their second child.

