Preview: Angelina Jolie in the thriller “They Want Me Dead”

04/24/2021 9:20 pm

Angelina Jolie returns with a thriller. The planned theatrical release is unlikely to be realistic given the current situation.

From New Line Cinema comes the exciting thriller “They Want Me Dead” with Oscar winner Angelina Jolie (“Girl, Interrupted”, the “Maleficent” films) in the lead role, written and directed by Oscar-nominated Taylor Sheridan ( “Hell or High Water”, “Wind River”).

Jolie plays Hannah, a “smoke jumper” who is still suffering from the loss of three lives that she could not save from a fire.

This is what “The Want Me Dead” is all about

She finds some kind of comfort in the pain she inflicts on herself, whether it’s a boastful stunt knocking her down or the self-imposed isolation in her watchtower high above the Montana wilderness. However, when Connor – a shy boy who appears to be smeared with blood and apparently traumatized – shows up in their remote area, they have to set out together to traverse the miles of dense forests.

They defy deadly thunderstorms that push even Hannah with her sophisticated survival skills to their limit, and are not aware of the real dangers: two merciless killers who chase Connor from one direction while a huge fire comes directly at them and everything opens destroyed his way.









Will Hannah, caught between two evils, be able to keep her alive long enough to save Connor and finally to be able to forgive herself?

The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult (the “X-Men” films), Finn Little (“Reckoning”), Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”, “Peaky Blinders: Gangs of Birmingham”), Medina Senghore (“Happy! “), Tyler Perry (” Vice – The Second Man “,” Gone Girl – The Perfect Victim “), Jake Weber (” Midway – For Freedom “,” Homeland “) and Jon Bernthal (” Le Mans 66 – Against Everyone. ” Chance “,” Wind River “).

Taylor Sheridan directed from a screenplay by Michael Koryta, Charles Leavitt and Sheridan based on the novel by Koryta.

The planned theatrical release on May 13th is unlikely to be realistic given the current situation.