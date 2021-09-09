Thursday, September 9, 2021
News

Angelina Jolie in the thriller "They Want Me Dead"

By Arjun Sethi
Preview: Angelina Jolie in the thriller “They Want Me Dead”

© 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

04/24/2021 9:20 pm

Angelina Jolie returns with a thriller. The planned theatrical release is unlikely to be realistic given the current situation.

From New Line Cinema comes the exciting thriller “They Want Me Dead” with Oscar winner Angelina Jolie (“Girl, Interrupted”, the “Maleficent” films) in the lead role, written and directed by Oscar-nominated Taylor Sheridan ( “Hell or High Water”, “Wind River”).

Jolie plays Hannah, a “smoke jumper” who is still suffering from the loss of three lives that she could not save from a fire.


