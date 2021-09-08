Wednesday, September 8, 2021
With child photo: Hugh Jackman congratulates buddy Ryan Reynolds

By Sonia Gupta
Hugh Jackman, 52, takes the next opportunity to make fun of Ryan Reynolds, 44! In the past few years, a kind of love-hate relationship developed between the two actors: Time and again, the “The Greatest Showman” star and the Deadpool actor had wild exchanges and happily tricked each other. Also to Ryans Birthday could Hugh no different – and made fun of his buddy with a child’s photo!

On his Instagram-Profile, the former Wolverine actor published a photo of the birthday child on Friday: You can see in the picture Ryan sitting at a drum kit as a child and eagerly pounding on it. The 52-year-old wrote cockily about the snapshot: “Happy Birthday, little friend!” His followers were greeted by this too Ryans Appreciation day enthusiastic – and overwhelmed Hugh with likes.

Ryan didn’t let the joke sit on him for too long. In its Instagram-Story, the husband of Blake Lively (33) reposted the post and commented on it: “I was the Buddy Rich [Anm. d. Red.: amerikanischer Schlagzeuger] of bad drumming! “ What do you say? Hughs Congratulations? Take part in our survey.

