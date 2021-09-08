The Mandalorian Season 3: Will “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. play?

THE MANDALORIAN January 05, 2021 at 7:54 am “The Mandalorian” season 3 with “Iron Man” Robert Downey Jr. in a leading role? This dream could actually soon become a reality, as Netzwelt reveals to you.

Robert Downey Jr. could soon be seen on Disney + (Source: tmdb.org)

Robert Downey Jr. and The Mandalorian producer Jon Favreau are old friends and colleagues.

According to rumors, the two are currently looking for a joint project.

So is Downey Jr. going to be in “The Mandalorian” or a spin-off anytime soon?

“The Mandalorian” producer Jon Favreau and “Iron Man” Robert Downey Jr. have a long history in Hollywood: Favreau once directed “Iron Man,” the starting gun for the entire MCU, and Downey Jr. was made famous by the 2008 film catapulted to the top of the Hollywood A-list.

The two are said to have remained close friends since “Iron Man”. Jon Favreau once again directed “Iron Man 2” and continued to appear as Tony Stark’s closest confidante Happy Hogan in the MCU, while Robert Downey Jr. is said to have been on the verge of starring in Favreau’s sci-fi action “Cowboys & Aliens” to take on the lead role before it went to “James Bond” Daniel Craig.

Hollywood Insider: Favreau and Downey Jr. want to work together again



So it is hardly surprising that the usually well-informed Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman wants to know that Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr. are actively looking for a new joint project. And this could also be the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” or the upcoming spin-offs “Ahsoka” or “Rangers of the New Republic”, because all of these upcoming “Star Wars” series and For seasons of “Star Wars” series, mastermind Favreau is involved as executive producer (via We Got This Covered).









The Disney group shouldn’t have any objections here either, after all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most financially successful franchise in history, Jon Favreau is currently giving new things to the “Star Wars” universe with “The Mandalorian” and the spin-offs just mentioned Leben, and his directed “The Lion King” and “The Jungle Book” together grossed nearly $ 2.5 billion at the box office.

The only reason Robert Downey Jr. in “The Mandalorian” would be hard to imagine is that he simply has too familiar a face. So far, the 1st “Star Wars” series on Disney + has avoided the big names and recognizable stars …

