Sweet selfie with the kids: Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt enjoys baby time entertainment

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt enjoys spending free time with his children. Photo: Shutterstock.com / Featureflash Photo Agency





“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt shows his cozy side. He titled the photo with his children with “Baby-Zeit!”







The busy US actor Chris Pratt (41, “Guardians of the Galaxy”) also takes time for the family, especially for his two children, between filming – for example for “Thor: Love and Thunder”. How you can imagine, he shows his 30.3 million subscribers in an Instagram story. In the selfie that he posted there, he and his son Jack (9) are sitting on an outdoor couch, and daughter Lyla (8 months) has taken a seat between the two. A fireplace blazes in the background. His simple comment on it: “Baby time!”

Chris Pratt’s son Jack comes from the marriage with US actress Anna Faris (44). They said yes in July 2009; the couple separated in August 2017. In January 2019, Pratt announced the engagement to the author Katherine Schwarzenegger (31), the eldest daughter of the action hero and ex-governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (73). The wedding was celebrated in June 2019; A little over a year later, in August 2020, daughter Lyla was born.





