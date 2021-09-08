Rihanna: “Lord, forgive us!” THIS lingerie dance is pure sin

Heidi Klum, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne – they have all slipped into the “wild” lingerie of Rihanna’s lingerie brand “Savage X Fenty”. In her latest Instagram video, the singer presents the hot underwear on her own body. Caution, risk of burns!

“Lord, forgive us. We are savages,” pleads Rihanna (32) the Almighty in the caption of her latest photo and video network clip Instagram. (“Lawd forgive us for we are Savage.”) The video shows the singer in a semi-transparent black underwear set from her lingerie brand “Savage X Fenty” – in English “Wilde X Fenty”.

Rihanna dances in black lingerie in Instagram video

Granted, even the Lord in heaven might find it difficult to stay strong at this sight. God supposedly loves all of his sheep, but he probably loves Riri especially. Especially when looking at the Caribbean beauty from Barbados during the sensual lingerie dance in her own underwear brand, even Heavenly Father wipes a bead of sweat from the almighty forehead.









“God is a black woman” – Instagram fans love their Rihanna idolatrously

Rihanna’s fans are convinced that the singer shouldn’t have any problems with her creator, after all, God is a black woman. At least this is how this user writes in the comment column: “God is a black woman”. Is she talking about Riri personally? Rihanna as God? Could come right?

Riri’s lingerie video convinces fans to buy underwear

Another subscriber pours out her heart to Riri. She is annoyed: “I bought the part in red because you look great in red. Now I want it in black” (“I got red because you looked amazing in red. Now I want black”). Advertising couldn’t be better received.

Already read?Singers posing in Rihanna’s lingerie – but fans are pissed off

follow News.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great competitions and a direct line to the editors.

sig / bua / news.de