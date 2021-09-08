Penny Dreadful – a must for Eva Green fans

London. At the end of the 19th century. Everything looks gloomy, dirty. A life in this time, in which the industrialization is advancing, but the nightmares still prevail, is connected with some imponderables. Penny Dreadful from Showtime sums this up wonderfully. While the cogwheels of industry claim their victims through tuberculosis and while colonialism under the sign of science is promoted on expeditions to Africa, the Londoners witness the murders of a Jack the Ripper, discover the séances and do not trust modern science. The inner conflict is in no way inferior to the contradiction on the outside. Your own monsters are still the worst.

At least that’s what Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), the main character of the series, has to experience. A demon dwells in her, whom she has called up through her actions. He is not just any demon, but the bad thing par excellence, who wants to unite with her in order to beget the ultimate evil. So far he can’t really be driven out, but the young woman fights him with all her might. She receives help from the African explorer Malcom Murray (Timothy Dalton), the American Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett) and the scientist Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway) and they all have their own bodies in the basement or in the attic. That in itself would not be particularly interesting if the creators of the series did not fall back on all the dark characters of the dime novels of the century before last. Frankenstein has already been mentioned and of course he creates his creature (Rory Kinnear ), Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney) and Van Helsing (David Warner) also play a role. Penny Dreadful unites the forefathers and mothers of fantastic literature who also played a role at the beginning of the fantastic film. Anyone who loves or wants to discover the stories of Mary Shelley, Oscar Wilde and / or Bram Stoker will also be able to gain a lot from the series.









More: Sinister trailer for Penny Dreadful season 2

Penny Dreadful not only draws on its predecessors in terms of content, but is also completely geared towards horror and horror in the cinematic staging. The fake blood flows freely, reflections create moments of shock, the masks of the monsters are demonic enough and the mysterious, magical, and mysterious can be found in numerous facets of the outer and inner world of the characters. With the setting, costume and mask, cinema standard can be seen on the small screen. The camera and assembly in particular are bursting with ideas to achieve effects that keep the audience interested.

The actors also help to give the story a dark and suspenseful touch. Above all Eva Green. In general: Eva Green. Penny Dreadful is a must for fans of the actress, because here she shows an acting power that is second to none. She is the driving force in the action. Sometimes she shows her anger with raised eyebrows, sometimes she storms through the room with a demonic voice in her obsession, sometimes she is a terrifying monster, sometimes a young woman seeking help, in some scenes beautiful, in other scenes full of external and internal ugliness. Just to take a look at her performance, it’s worth checking out Penny Dreadful.

The first season of Penny Dreadful made me curious about a sequel. The 2nd season has been running at Showtime since the beginning of May. My curiosity is great.

What do you think of Penny Dreadful? Are you watching Season 2?