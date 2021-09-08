Nicole Kidman gives a rare glimpse into her former marriage to Tom Cruise

Kidman and Cruise played a married couple in the Stanley Kubrick film that dealt with the subject of infidelity. They also enjoyed their free time together back then. “We always went go-karting after the scenes. We rented a place and ran races at three in the morning,” said Kidman. She doesn’t want to break up her relationship with Cruise in retrospect. “I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I just don’t want to,” Kidman continued.









In a previous interview there was Nicole Kidman on, long with the divorce from Tom Cruise to have regretted. “I thought our life together was perfect,” she once told the US magazine DuJour. as Cruise only two months after her tenth wedding anniversary, the two had married in 1990, suddenly filed for divorce, she was devastated. “It took me a long time to recover from it. It shook me to the core,” said the actress. Together they have two adopted children – Isabella and Connor.

It wasn’t until she married country star Keith Urban and their first daughter Sunday was born in July 2008 that she came to terms with herself again. “Having my baby was a healing experience,” said Kidman the sheet. The couple have a second daughter, Faith, who was born to a surrogate mother and was born in 2010.