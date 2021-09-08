New on Blu-ray & DVD

Martha (Anna Kendrick) has just ended their relationship after catching her boyfriend cheating in the act and nothing better than to propose a threesome. Now she is reproaching herself and is actually not looking for anything new. But it comes, as it has to, and Martha meets her Mr. Right (Sam Rockwell). After a little bit of luck, Martha realizes that her lover is a professional killer. Now we could think that Martha has doubts about the new relationship. She has them too, but they don’t last long. Oh, swam over it, Martha soon thinks and embarks on the adventure with her beloved hit man.

Mr. Right is actually not that bad: Instead of killing the victims given to him, he kills the client – but only after he has received the payment is clear. This way of doing things naturally causes turmoil in the professional killer world and so Mr. Right, whose real name is Francis, is constantly on the run from angry colleagues. Lucky for Martha that he’s so damn good at his job, but she also learns quickly and enjoys taking down the bad guys. But not only they are now on the trail of the two, Agent Hopper (Tim Roth) is also targeting them. When a group of killers manages to kidnap Martha, Francis has to stop running away and go straight to the lion’s den.









Do you want something else? All home theater starts of the week

Mr. Right convinces with a lot of humor and especially with his talented cast: Anna Kendrick, who has been internationally known since her roles in the Twilight and Pitch Perfect films and most recently starred alongside Ben Affleck in the thriller The Accountant , was paired with the wonderful Sam Rockwell for Mr. Right. Rockwell, who is best known for his role as Zaphod Beeblebrox in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, had experience with the job of his character Francis even before filming: Already in George Clooney’s directorial debut, the biopic Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, he played a hit man. You will receive Mr. Right from November 18th, 2016 on Blu-ray and DVD.

What do you say to Mr. Right?