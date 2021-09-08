Meryl Streep’s daughter got married – BZ Berlin

US actress Grace Gummer (35, “Mr. Robot”), daughter of Meryl Streep, married the music producer Mark Ronson. The Briton announced this on the occasion of his 46th birthday on Saturday (local time) in an Instagram post.









“Out of nowhere, you made 45 the greatest year of my life without a doubt. And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love, ”Ronson wrote about a wedding photo of the couple in black and white. He hoped to spend every subsequent birthday by Gummer’s side. “And yes, we got married,” Ronson finished. Below the photo, numerous celebrities congratulated the couple, including Lady Gaga and actresses Rita Wilson and Liv Tyler.

It is already the second marriage for both of them. Ronson, who produced numerous hits for artists such as Bruno Mars and Amy Winehouse, was married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018. Gummer was briefly married to the musician Tay Strathairn in 2019.

The 35-year-old is the second youngest child of Oscar winner Meryl Streep. With her husband, the sculptor Don Gummer, Streep has a total of four children: son Henry (41) and daughters Mamie (38), Grace and Louisa (30).