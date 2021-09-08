Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: Are They Long Separated?

Since 2016 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially a couple. Although the two separated several times, they eventually found each other. The love happiness of the singer and the actor was crowned with their first offspring together. In March 2020 – just one month after the announcement of the Engagement of the couple – The 36-year-old made her pregnancy public in her music video for the single “Never Worn White” by impressively presenting her baby bump in a transparent dress in August 2020 Daughter daisy The Light of the World. Every mother and father can tell a thing or two about the fact that having a child together turns the life of new parents upside down. As is well known, the new life also brings with it some changes and challenges that do not stop at celebrity parents. Just recently, Katy Perry openly revealed that motherhood is not always easy for her – especially when it comes to balancing a career and having a child. A great support in these moments is Papa Orlando, who is supposed to lovingly take care of his second child – the Hollywood star already has a son from his first marriage to Miranda Kerr.









Dark clouds over Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry?

But does the reality look very different? In the past few days the evidence seems to be on a crisis to condense between Katy and Orlando. Not only that both suddenly no longer appear on each other’s social media profiles, but also the fact that the “Roar” interpreter recently undertook a serious styling change (she dyed her blonde hair black!) could indicate a breakup between the popular couple.

It was not for nothing that Coco Chanel once said: “A woman who has her hair cut wants to change her life”, so-called break-up hairstyles are no longer uncommon. Plus, it wouldn’t be the first time Orlando and Katy decide to go their separate ways. But it is also conceivable that the singer just wanted a change. After all, Katy is known to change her hair color quite often. Hopefully the couple will soon reassure their fans with a new couple photo …

You can read more hot stories here: