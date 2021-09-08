Jennifer Aniston: After Brad Pitt news

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: Regular Meetings?

The fact that the actress is in good contact with her former spouses is nothing new. Only recently were rumors over and over again came up that ex-husband Brad Pitt and she should see each other again regularly. The reason: While Jennifer is shooting a new season of “The Morning Show”, Brad is also in front of the camera. The set of his film “Bullet Train” is supposed to be not far from Jennifer’s current workplace. Brad should get her there have even already visited. And also a selfie of the actress on which a mysterious man in the background was seen, fueled the rumor mill.

Jennifer Aniston is still friends with Justin Theroux

But now another man comes into play – or better: back into the game. Justin Theroux, whom Jenifer married in 2015. The split followed three years later, but both have always emphasized that they are absolutely want to stay friends. That this are not just empty wordsJustin now clearly proves. On Jennifer’s 52nd birthday, he publicly congratulated the actress – with a sweet message.









Jennifer Aniston: Justin congratulates her so sweetly

In his Instagram story, Justin posted on her special day beautiful photo of Jennifer. There she stands at the foot of a spiral staircase, a slight smile on her face and her gaze dreamily directed into the distance. Justin wishes his ex-wife a happy birthday in the picture and marks her.

But the most interesting is one little remarkthat he wrote in the corner of the picture. Behind a heart emoji it says “you, B!”. The “Bunte” now speculates that “B” could be the abbreviation for “Baby” – a cute nickname for Jen. But no matter whether this is meant or something completely different, which perhaps only the two former partners know about, it is definitely a sweet greeting from Justin.