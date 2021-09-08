Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Jason Momoa desperately wants to make a film with Dwayne Johnson!

By Sonia Gupta
Will the fans soon be able to look forward to this duo on the big screen? Jason Momoa (41) and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49) are not only connected by their work together. The actors have been friends for twenty years now, after they met in Hawaii through a mutual acquaintance. Jason and Dwayne have never been in front of the camera together during all this time – although that is exactly what the Aquaman star wants so much.

In his virtual guest appearance in the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” chatted Jason about his long friendship with the wrestler and stated: “We already tried to team up to make a film. But he’s just a lot busier than me and I’m very busy right now – well, one day!”, the 41-year-old was hopeful.

The Game of Thrones actor is certain that this project will definitely be implemented at some point, as Dwayne owes a favor, as he laughingly revealed. Had in April Jason Dwayne’s daughter Tiana sent a personalized video message on her third birthday as a Aquaman sent and gives the little one an unforgettable day. Because Aquaman be Tiana’s favorite superhero.

Jason Momoa, actor
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in May 2021
Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Tiana and Jason Momoa


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
