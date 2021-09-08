Is she showing us her baby bump for the first time HERE?

August 30, 2021 – 12:45 pm clock

Kylie Jenner likes to keep private life a secret

She grew up in the spotlight and was already worth millions by the age of 20 – no wonder Kylie Jenner, 24, enjoys keeping some things to herself. Despite the seething rumor mill, she had already completely hidden her first pregnancy from the public. It was only after the birth of Baby Stormi that she confirmed the news with cute pictures. Now the entrepreneur is said to be pregnant again, as various media report. And this time, too, she does not comment on the wild speculation – not yet. Because allegedly Kylie is planning a mega-baby announcement!

Did Kylie have to change her plans?







When the big Met Gala takes place at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13th, the photographers present may have a very special reason to eagerly press the camera shutter. As an unknown source has now revealed to “Hollywood Life”, Kylie Jenner wants to showcase her growing baby bump for the first time and thus confirm the baby rumors. At least that was the original plan.

After the international media spread the hammer news about her alleged second pregnancy at the end of August, Kylie came under pressure. “Now that it is known, she is planning a big announcement before the gala,” said the insider. It is not known what it should look like.