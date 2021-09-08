Wednesday, September 8, 2021
HomeNewsHow cool: Ben Affleck and J.Lo's mother in the same commercial
News

How cool: Ben Affleck and J.Lo’s mother in the same commercial

By Sonia Gupta
0
58




Your families make common cause! For a few months it has been the old one Hollywood-Dream couple Ben Affleck (49) and Jennifer Lopez (52) happily reunited. The children of the lovebirds have already got to know each other – the new blended family was photographed on a joint excursion at the end of August. But not only the kids of the two actors seem to get along brilliantly. The relationship between the Hollywood star and the pop singer’s mother is evidently developing splendidly. In a new commercial, Ben and Guadalupe Rodríguez can now even be seen together.

In the spot for a sports betting app from WynnBet Ben took on both the direction and one of the leading roles. And the mother of his loved one got a funny supporting role: While Ben is strolling through the arcade of the advertiser’s hotel in Las Vegas in the clip, Guadalupe is casually gambling on the slot machines. “Come on, Lupe! You can do it!”, she cheers herself on.

The Affleck-Lopez family seems to form a great unit not only privately but also professionally. In addition to the family support from Jennifer’s mother, the spot also shines with other prominent faces. The basketball star Shaquille O’Neal (49) and actor Melvin Gregg also each have an appearance in the commercial.




Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, July 2021
Guadalupe Rodríguez and Jennifer Lopez in New York December 2018
Jennifer Lopez with her mother Guadalupe and their twins Emme and Max


Previous article“Happier than ever” and “Cinderella”: Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello as film stars – culture
Next articleThe reasons for the correction
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv