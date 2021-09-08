How cool: Ben Affleck and J.Lo’s mother in the same commercial

Your families make common cause! For a few months it has been the old one Hollywood-Dream couple Ben Affleck (49) and Jennifer Lopez (52) happily reunited. The children of the lovebirds have already got to know each other – the new blended family was photographed on a joint excursion at the end of August. But not only the kids of the two actors seem to get along brilliantly. The relationship between the Hollywood star and the pop singer’s mother is evidently developing splendidly. In a new commercial, Ben and Guadalupe Rodríguez can now even be seen together.

In the spot for a sports betting app from WynnBet Ben took on both the direction and one of the leading roles. And the mother of his loved one got a funny supporting role: While Ben is strolling through the arcade of the advertiser’s hotel in Las Vegas in the clip, Guadalupe is casually gambling on the slot machines. “Come on, Lupe! You can do it!”, she cheers herself on.

The Affleck-Lopez family seems to form a great unit not only privately but also professionally. In addition to the family support from Jennifer’s mother, the spot also shines with other prominent faces. The basketball star Shaquille O’Neal (49) and actor Melvin Gregg also each have an appearance in the commercial.









advertisement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, July 2021

advertisement

Guadalupe Rodríguez and Jennifer Lopez in New York December 2018

advertisement

Jennifer Lopez with her mother Guadalupe and their twins Emme and Max

Vote show result



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz