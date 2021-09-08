Emma Stone appears at the Met Gala with boyfriend Dave McCary

Emma Stone side by side with her loved one

A feast for the eyes for the fans: Actress Emma Stone (30) usually shows herself at public events without a partner by her side. At this year’s Met Gala, however, the 30-year-old is making an exception. Side by side with her boyfriend Dave McCary (33), she now appeared on the famous pink carpet in New York City.

In a mega glamor look for the Met Gala







Emma Stone and Dave McCary have been dating since 2017. However, you rarely meet the couple together. For the extraordinary occasion, Emma Stone threw herself in a pretty shell, or rather, in a silvery shimmering sequin jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton. The top of the outfit was cut low. Also noticeable was the tight belt, which accentuated her waist despite the wide asymmetrical look and had a square buckle in gold.

She complemented her look with gold pumps and matching arm and ear jewelry in pearl optics. In addition, Stone had applied a special make-up. In addition to a dark red lipstick, she had placed a row of sparkling stones on her eyelids as eye-catching jewelry. Her outfit was rounded off by a dark red nail polish, she wore her long curly hair openly in a water wave over her left shoulder. Other celebrities like Katy Perry and Ezra Miller also dared to go for extreme looks. “One Direction” singer Harry Styles caused a sensation with his see-through jumpsuit and earring, and Lady Gaga also presented four weird outfits.