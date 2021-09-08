Chris Pratt talks about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s pregnancy

First word from Chris Pratt

At the end of April 2020, news about Katherine Schwarzenegger’s (30) pregnancy spread like wildfire in the media, and a little later the actress showed her baby bump for the first time. Now baby daddy Chris Pratt (40) is finally talking about his wife’s pregnancy.

Chris Pratt jokes about his wife’s situation

In a video interview with US television presenter Billy Bush (48) for the program “Extra”, Chris unpacked details for the first time and cracked jokes about the current situation at Pratt-Schwarzenegger. Bush jokingly asked if the dad-to-be had any unexpected cravings. Pratt got in and replied with a smile: “It was tough. Pickles and ice cream … I never thought I would like that.”







Discomfort in pregnancy

In doing so, Pratt served two absolute clichés with regard to women’s desire for pregnancy. The actor also said that he recently complained to his wife that he had “back and hip pain” and that he had “gained a little weight in quarantine”. Katherine just looked at him lovingly and then it became clear to him that he “can’t really complain about it” at the moment.

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s pregnancy rumors first surfaced in April. The US magazine “People” recently showed a photo that clearly shows her baby bump. For the mother-to-be, it is the first child. Chris Pratt has a son named Jack (born 2012) from his first marriage to actress Anna Faris (43).