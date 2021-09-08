Chris Hemsworth tortures himself for an action sequel, but a lazy MCU colleague steals the show from him

Many Hollywood Instagram accounts have the aura of a strict but fair CrossFit coach (hello, Dwayne Johnson) and Chris Hemsworth also occasionally slips into muscle-warring posts. So does his latest one, in which he describes his training plan for the Sweaty preparation for the Netflix sequel Tyler Rake: Extraction 2 explains and demonstrates. A comment from his lazy Marvel colleague Josh Brolin comes in handy.

This is what Chris Hemsworth’s training for the action sequel Extraction 2 looks like

In the video released tonight, Chris Hemsworth hits a punching bag as if Thanos was hiding in it. He then does a number of other exercises that he lists in the post, including 50 squats and 25 push-ups. As Hemsworth nonchalantly notes, the whole thing is repeated four times, interrupted by gracious 2-minute pauses (not 3!).

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Instagram, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

In view of this (daily?) Physical challenge, those gathered under the Thor actor’s post awesome comments from colleagues like Aquaman star Jason Momoa (quote: “boss”) and Marvel villain Jake Gyllenhaal (two (!) Flexed Biceps Emojis). Only one left.

Josh Brolin’s response to MCU colleague’s physical agony

Thanos and Cable-Mime Josh Brolin said what 6,285,120 of the 6,285,126 viewers of this video probably thought:

Damned! As soon as I have eaten this pizza, I’ll do it too!

© Instagram





Josh Brolin’s comment

Josh Brolin, whose Instagram presence has a pleasant relationship of grueling sauna sessions and lewd Thanos images offers, has unfortunately not yet posted a photo of his pizza. But of course we will keep you up to date.

When is Extraction 2 coming with Chris Hemsworth?

The shooting of Extracion 2 starts in the fall, like the director Sam Hargrave Collider Betrayed earlier this year.

On Netflix, the film could then open in April 2022, almost exactly 2 years after the start of the original. However, there is still no official information on this.

Are you looking forward to Extraction 2?