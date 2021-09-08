Cameron Diaz: The actress became a mother at the age of 47

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and her husband, rocker Benji Madden, have become parents. The 47-year-old actress, known from “Crazy About Mary”, announced the birth of daughter Raddix on Instagram on Friday. “Happy New Year from the Maddens!” They are so happy and grateful to announce the birth of their daughter. “She immediately won our hearts and made our families complete.” To protect their privacy, however, they would not post any photos or further details, the parents emphasized. Except that the little quote is “very, very cute”. Diaz and Madden have been married since January 2015. It is the first child for both of them.

Diaz has been married to musician Benji Madden since January 2015. Since then, the actress has largely withdrawn from the public eye and put her career on hold. The last film with Diaz was shown in theaters in 2014.

The 47-year-old never made a secret of the fact that she wanted children with her husband, who was seven years her junior, and the couple is said to have also considered artificial insemination. Now it has finally worked and her daughter would have taken their hearts by storm, writes Diaz in her post. “She completed our family.”

Diaz also announces that they want to continue protecting their privacy and that is why the couple will not publish any photos of their child. “We’re not going to give any further details, other than the fact that she is very, very cute. Some would even say gross.” (Alluding to the first name, editor’s note)

Benji Madden also shared the post about the birth of his daughter on his Instagram page. The 40-year-old and his twin brother Joel play together in the punk band Good Charlotte, which they founded in 1996. Joel Madden, the younger of the twin brothers, has been married to Nicole Richie since December 2010. The couple have two children, a son and a daughter. They should be very happy about their newborn cousin.

