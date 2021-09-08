Cameron Diaz: baby sensation for star at 47 – doubts about pregnancy

The American actress Camron Diaz fulfilled her wish to have children at the age of 47 and became a mother for the first time.

The decade couldn’t start better for Cameron Diaz.

The 47-year-old became a mother for the first time, quietly and secretly.

The actress announced this via Instagram.

Update from January 4, 2020: With this news, Cameron Diaz caused a successful surprise on Friday. The 47-year-old announced on her Instagram account that she and her husband Benji Madden became the proud parents of a daughter. The two did not reveal exact details, only the unusual name Raddix Madden found its way into the public.

But while fans are still congratulating the actress on the birth under the profile, some of them are whispering about the pregnancy. Because it has been known for years that the 47-year-old has longed for a child. But despite all efforts, the actress’ desire to have children has not yet come true. Now surprising for everyone: Cameron Diaz secretly became a mother.

As American media now unanimously report, the 47-year-old was only photographed on a shopping spree in November. The blonde wore skin-tight jeans on November 22nd, the top casually tucked into her pants. But there was no trace of a baby’s bump. Was the little daughter of the Hollywood couple already born at that time? Or did they even adopt their baby? There are also rumors about a possible surrogacy.

Cameron himself is unlikely to comment on the rumors. In the statement published on Friday, the actress announced that she did not want to comment on details about her daughter.

Baby sensation at the age of 47: Cameron Diaz surprises with first child

Original notification from January 3, 2020: What is worth waiting for. After her the Desire to have children was denied for years, the actress for the first time around the turn of the year mother. The 47-year-old passed it on Instagram known. father of Diaz first child is the musician Benji Madden, who was best known to a wider audience as the guitarist of the pop-point band “Good Charlotte”.









Cameron Diaz became a mother for the first time – married since 2015

Madden and Diaz have been a couple since 2014 and have been married since January 5, 2015. This happened shortly before the four-year anniversary Pair so even the greatest gift. “Happy New Year from the Maddens,” Diaz wrote in a message to hers Fans on Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful that we can start the new decade in which we can birth our daughter Announce Raddix Madden. ”

Continue writing Camron Diaz “It immediately captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news with you, we still feel a strong urge to protect the privacy of our little ones. ”So want to Diaz and Madden no photos of her on social networks daughter share. The fans of the actress So have to be content with guesswork, whether the little Raddix hers mother looks similar. In any case, Diaz gives a tip about the appearance of her daughter “She is very, very cute”.

At the age of 47 – Cameron Diaz’s desire to have children has finally come true

Before her relationship with Madden, Diaz was with too Jared Leto, the actor and front man of the band “30 Seconds to Mars”, as well as Justin Timberlake and baseball player Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez. Since 2014, however, Diaz, known from films like “Crazy About Marry” or “Bad Teacher”, has not made any films. Instead, the 47-year-old enjoys life with her husband and never wanted to completely give up her desire to have children. At the beginning of the new decade this wish went for Cameron Diaz now finally come true.

