Amanda Seyfried + Justin Long: New Love

Walks together, a picnic in the park and now you can see Amanda Seyfried and Justin Long together in the supermarket. A new Hollywood couple has apparently found each other

Their facial expressions clearly show that the two feel caught: New paparazzi photos show Amanda Seyfried and Justin Long shopping together in a supermarket in Hollywood. The two actors filled a shopping basket together on Sunday (September 1st) and looked very familiar.

In fact, the rumor mill has been simmering since mid-August, now Seyfried and Long are being spotted together more and more often – albeit in relatively harmless situations. But according to “usmagazine.com” the two stars should be a couple. “They recently started getting out and about and going on dates. They’re both very busy, but let’s see where this goes,” an anonymous source told the website.

Justin Long also gets along brilliantly with Amanda Seyfried’s dog Finn. The actors spent the whole weekend together. © Splashnews.com

The two were already on the road together on Saturday (August 31). With blankets under their arms and Amanda Seyfried’s dog Finn on a leash, the stars set off and spent a lazy afternoon in a park in Los Angeles. The week before, the trio had also been spotted having a picnic in the park with friends.

How and when exactly Seyfried and Long met is not known. However, both are considered single: Justin Long was in a relationship with Drew Barrymore from 2007 to 2010, he is said to have been closer to Kate Mara last year. 27-year-old Seyfried was said to have had an affair with Ryan Phillippe after she split from fellow actor Desmond Harrington in 2010 after three years together.

Incidentally, Justin Long recently shared his admiration for the “Les Misérables” actress quite publicly on Twitter. “Adjectives do not do justice to @AmandaSeyfried’s fearless and changeable performance in #lovelace (although I would have been better) – just check it out,” the 35-year-old wrote to his followers in early August. Seems like the compliment wasn’t just meant professionally.

