3 outfits a day! Sofia Vergara practical or crazy about fashion?

Either it is simply exaggeratedly decadent or, on the contrary, it is super practical. Sofia Vergara (45), as the highest paid TV star in Hollywood, can of course afford all the clothes in the world. With her dreamlike curve figure, the actress always looks great, no matter what she is wearing. However, who would have thought that Sofia Wrap your body in new looks several times a day?

With her typical sense of humor, the Modern Family actress stands by her fashionable twist. In an interview with Coveteur told Sofia: “My husband always makes fun of me because I have three outfits for every day.” But although the 45-year-old looks like she loves to go shopping, her habit of changing clothes is not just due to an overcrowded wardrobe. No, the Latina is about cosiness! “I have an outfit that I go outside in, then I have one that I relax in – as soon as I get home, I want to take off my dress or my tights […], I would like to put on my pajamas at 4 p.m. “, revealed Sofia their clothes wear and tear. Particularly practical: Sofias Her husband, “Magic Mike” star Joe Manganiello (40), can immediately tell from her look what mood his sweetheart is in …

Is on the red carpet Sofia always perfectly dressed and styled, of course. It shouldn’t just be private, it should even be more casual. And in the eyes of the popular actress, fashion can do much more – help people in need. Designed for this purpose Sofia even clothes for homeless children!









Joe Manganiello at the Maui Film Festival in Wailea in June 2019

The “Modern Family” cast at the ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront Presentation

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara at the 2020 Golden Globes

