US actor: marriage-out after four days: Nicolas Cage is divorced

Nicolas Cage’s fourth marriage lasted only four days. It’s not his first lightning divorce.

US actor Nicolas Cage (55, “Leaving Las Vegas”) is a free man again. A court in Clark County, Nevada, upheld the actor’s divorce from makeup artist Erika Koike Clark, according to the US media United States Today and TMZ on Monday (local time) consistently reported with reference to court documents. His fourth marriage was Cage’s shortest – although it wasn’t his first lightning divorce.

Nicolas Cage’s fourth marriage was over in four days

At the end of March, it became known that Cage had applied for the annulment of the marriage just four days after the wedding in Las Vegas. According to media reports, Cage alleged that he did not know that his wife was in another relationship. The actor is said to have been with the makeup artist for a year. They were seen on vacation together in Puerto Rico, among other things.









Nicolas Cage was also married to Elvis Presley’s daughter

The Hollywood star had already been married three times: for six years he was married to fellow actor Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, while his marriage to Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the “King of Rock’n’Roll” Elvis Presley, was just once lasted three and a half months. In 2004 he married the restaurant worker Alice Kim, they divorced in 2016 after twelve years of marriage. (dpa)