Through the years with Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is still one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors – after almost 40 years in the business. After his film debut in 1981 in “Endlose Liebe” followed several roles in less well-known films. In 1986 Tom Cruise made his big breakthrough with “Top Gun”. The film made him the most successful actor of his generation.

Tom Cruise: The big breakthrough

As a fighter pilot “Maverick” Tom Cruise turned the heads of many viewers and thus played himself in the ranks of the hottest men in the film business.

Tom Cruise 1986 in “Top Gun” (© Imago Images / Ritzau Scanpix)

In the early to mid-1990s, the actor set an unprecedented record: he appeared in five different films in succession, all of which grossed more than 100 million dollars. Including “Interview with a Vampire” and “Mission: Impossible”.

Tom Cruise is still quite successful with the film series and has made a name for himself as an action hero over the years, because he performs most of his adventurous stunts himself.

Tom Cruise and the women

Tom Cruise’s list of exes is long. In his private life, things have always been pretty good for the now 58-year-old. He always had the most beautiful women by his side. Which they were you can find out in the video.









Hopefully we will soon be able to admire Tom Cruise on the big screen again, because the “Top Gun” sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” will appear in 2021, in which he will slip into the lead role of “Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell” again.