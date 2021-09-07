The Fast & Furious / Jurassic World crossover is within your grasp – the latest pictures prove it

Fast & Furious is designed for eternal improvement, but the series run out of opportunities for improvement. What should come after the jump into space, what is bigger than a nuclear submarine? Like almost all of humanity’s great questions, I can answer these with exactly one word: dinosaurs.

A crossover between the Dino series Jurassic World and the Fast and Furious auto series has been standing – yes, really – in the room for a long time, because both worlds are gigantic in their own way and one does not have to bend down to the other. The T-Rex and Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto would meet at eye level, figuratively speaking, because Vin Diesel didn’t even meet Dwayne Johnson at eye level .

Hard opinion on Fast 9:

Fast & The Furious 9: This movie is a DISASTER!

These images look like a Jurassic World / Fast and Furious crossover

Now crazy draft scenes from Jurassic Park III from 2001 have surfaced. The pictures bring the Dino franchise closer to the Toretto area than ever before. And they are a dream for all people who do not answer the question about the most uplifting sight with “the globe from space”, but for whom a raptor on a motorcycle would be enough.

Dave Lowery was a storyboard artist for Jurassic Park 3, he put a raptor on a motorcycle and we can show you the pictures here (via /Movie ):

These draft scenes didn’t make it into the final film, but they don’t have to. The message they send is far more important. Jurassic World scales its growth game almost as steeply as Fast & Furious. At some point it will reach its limits and then suddenly a crossover doesn’t seem so crazy anymore but like a really good business idea. Who would have predicted 10 years ago that we would see a master detective Pikachu movie? So not me.

Are there any plans for a Fast and Furious / Jurassic World crossover?

It’s more like hearsay. As I said, the combination is obvious and would also be easy to regulate legally: Both series are produced by Universal. Most recently, Fast 9 director Justin Lin wanted a crossover do not exclude . Actor Ludacris is already harder, he thinks the idea is “ridiculous “, nowhere in “In my sane mind, I see Fast and Furious and Jurassic World come together.”

Well, some of us still have imaginations, dreams. And they just got a little more tangible. on demand JW star Chris Pratt also says: “That sounds good because, you know, if there’s one thing a T-Rex can’t mess with, it’s family. Family and fast cars.” Where he’s right …

And: “Hey man, if that’s what people want to see, I’ll be there.” Sorry, but who wants that? not see? Vin Diesel jumping from a driving Mustang onto the back of a sprinting raptor? The possibilities of this symbiosis of bolides and dinosaurs are endless and the world is ready for it.

Jurassic World 3 starts in theaters on June 9, 2022. Almost 9 is already running in the movie theaters.

