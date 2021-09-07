The Dark Knight 4: That’s why Christian Bale really got out

Released 11/21/2019 4:17 PM

Over a span of 7 years, Christopher Nolan created an impressive Batman trilogy. The three films could almost have turned into four. Batman actor Christian Bale knows exactly why it didn’t happen. In an interview, he revealed why he really got out of Batman.

Star director Christopher Nolan created a cult series with The Dark Knight trilogy. The three Batman films have a very special place in the hearts of DC fans to this day. The second film, The Dark Knight, in particular, is still considered to be one of the best superhero films ever. The trilogy almost turned into a tetralogy. Ex-Batman Christian Bale explains that it did not happen in an interview with the Toronto Sun.









Batman Begins launched the Dark Knight trilogy in 2005. At that time, the two successors The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) were not yet a done deal. Not only Nolan knew that, but also the leading actor Christian Bale. In the interview, the star actor reports: “When they came up to us and said: ‘Do you want to make another film?’ it was fantastic, but we still said, ‘That’s it. We won’t get another chance.’ Then they came and said, ‘OK, let’s do a third one.’ “

But those in charge wanted to go one better. Nolan and Bale were approached with the idea of ​​a fourth film. But Bale remembered the director’s vision and refused: “I said, ‘No. We have to hold on to Chris Dream, who has always been to hopefully do a trilogy. Let’s not take it too far and get negligent and one make fourth. ‘”

So DC fans can hardly hope for a fourth part of Nolan’s series in the future. Instead, we see the Dark Knight next in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The film with Robert Pattinson in the lead role opens in cinemas in the USA on June 25, 2021. What would you have thought of a fourth Batman film with Christian Bale?

Source: Toronto Sun