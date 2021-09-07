Tuesday, September 7, 2021
HomeNewsThe Dark Knight 4: That's why Christian Bale really got out
News

The Dark Knight 4: That’s why Christian Bale really got out

By Vimal Kumar
0
52




Image by Moritz Döring

Released 11/21/2019 4:17 PM

Over a span of 7 years, Christopher Nolan created an impressive Batman trilogy. The three films could almost have turned into four. Batman actor Christian Bale knows exactly why it didn’t happen. In an interview, he revealed why he really got out of Batman.


Previous articleEthereum rival Solana moves up to 7th place – should you buy SOL?
Next articleBritney Spears boyfriend: who does the pop icon’s heart beat for?
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv