ROLL CAMERA! THE FILMMAKING BOARD GAME // plan your own films

Written by Daniel Krause on September 07, 2021 .

A board game in which you can plan and produce your own film? The game is in summer 2021 ROLL CAMERA! THE FILMMAKING BOARD GAME been delivered to the supporting persons. The game was crowdfunded on August 10, 2020 by 3,338 individuals who raised US $ 151,224.

ROLL CAMERA! is directed 1-4 people and offers a playing time of 45-90 minutes. The first users on BGG rate the game from MALACHI RAY REMPEN quite positive, because a value of 8.2 with more than 200 reviews is a good trend. The graphic is from MALACHI RAY REMPEN and the game is at KEEN BEAN STUDIO & TREETATO STUDIO appeared.









According to our current information, there will be another campaign in October in which there will be support for an expansion. As usual, the base game will certainly be available again. We already have the extension as a prototype and we will be showing pictures of the material shortly.

This is what the base game is about

You have one last chance to make a successful film – otherwise your production company will collapse and you will never be allowed to work in this city again! You must use the resources available to you to produce this film on time and under budget. Make sure it is of good quality and that the story makes sense. No time to lose – get behind the camera!

ROLL CAMERA! is a cooperative or solo playable cube worker placement game with resource management and a central geometric puzzle. You roll the D6 crew dice, with each side representing a different production department (camera, light, sound, actors, production design, visual effects) and assign them to actions, either on the main board or on your individual tableaus. These show certain department heads (director, producer, cameraman, cutter, production designer or the star) and contain unique action fields that can be used on your turn.

Place the crew in specific arrangements that match those on the shot cards, solve the constant problems that stand in your way, and hold production meetings to play idea cards from your hand to help. It all takes time and money, and you lose if you run out of either. You also have to make sure that your movie is of a certain quality in order to win!

At the end of the game you have a unique sequence of finished shot cards that you can perform in a premiere using the story keywords.

Images of the game material

sources

Kickstarter

BGG