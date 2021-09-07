Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Proud mother: That’s how Reese Witherspoon sees her kids

By Vimal Kumar
Reese Witherspoons (45) Kids follow their mom! The native American is not only a successful actress – she is also a proud mother of three. She regularly proves with cute photos online that her children Ava Phillippe (21), Deacon Phillippe (17) and Tennessee Toth (8) are her pride and joy. A new picture of the family now arouses a lot of admiration: In the snapshot, the similarity between the Oscar winner and her offspring can hardly be overlooked!

On their InstagramAccount, the 45-year-old published a snapshot in which she can be seen with her oldest kids. In the photo, the trio literally shines into the camera – and shines in the process Ava and Deacon the “ice cold angel” actress to be cut out of the face. This similarity also escaped Reeses Colleagues and followers do not. “You look like her sister”, for example, joked the model Cindy Crawford (55) in the comment column below the post.

Although the blonde is completely happy in her role as a mother, she is open to the fact that everything does not always go perfectly with her: Im “Armchair Expert”Had podcast Reese revealed last week that after the birth of their daughter, she was actually quite overwhelmed with her new everyday life. “I didn’t have a lot of support with my first baby”she said.

