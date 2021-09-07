Tuesday, September 7, 2021
News

Nicole Kidman: No Instagram for her daughters

By Vimal Kumar
Nicole Kidman
She will not grant her daughters this wish

Nicole Kidman

© Getty Images

Movie star Nicole Kidman doesn’t want her two daughters to use Instagram to keep “self-confidence and self-esteem” intact.

Australian film star Nicole Kidman, 53, doesn’t want two daughters, Sunday Rose, twelve, and Faith Margaret, nine, to sign up on Instagram. According to the “Daily Mail” on the British talk show “Loose Women” (ITV) on Tuesday, it is also about her own lack of enthusiasm for technology.

Nicole Kidman: “I won’t let you see you on Instagram”

“I’m not very tech-savvy myself. It’s very difficult for me, you [die Töchter] to monitor and stay tuned. I won’t allow them to be seen on Instagram. I have a 12 year old who plays around with it and wants to deal with all of this. It’s a constant back and forth. I think a lot of parents know that, “said Kidman, describing the current challenge.




She wants to strengthen the children’s self-confidence

But the wife of country star Keith Urban, 53, – he is the father of the girls – also has another reason for the Instagram ban. “I think this will keep her confidence and self-esteem intact,” says Kidman. She and her husband still do not want to be “helicopter parents”, she assured further in conversation, their children should be able to “make mistakes and fall over”.

Sources used:Daily Mail, Loose Women (ITV)

Vimal Kumar
