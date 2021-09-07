Nicki Minaj: Caribbean feelings with Rihanna

Did you know already… US comedy veteran Rose Marie has died

Is that something musical? Rapper Nicki Minaj (38) met Rihanna (33) and made the world happy with an Instagram post.

Caribbean girls

Nicki Minaj posted a photo on Instagram on Monday (September 6th) that showed her with Rihanna and the two superstar loved ones – Kenneth Petty (43) and A $ AP Rocky (32). Her little son could not be missing either. The post was adorned with many hashtags: “#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her so very much # NewYorkS ** t #YKTFV.” It became clear – the two like each other very much! Rihanna commented, “Caribbean stuff, you see?”

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna could work together again

Fans freaked out right away, because for them it meant that the two women could soon be back in the studio. Both of them have worked together before, once on ‘Raining Men’ in 2010 and then on the album ‘Pink Friday’. At the time, the hip-hopper was totally enthusiastic about her colleague, who, like her, grew up on a Caribbean island. She wrote on Facebook about the joint work: “I’ve always wanted to work with Rihanna. I’m so proud of what she has achieved, also because, like me, she was born on an island.” And since the mutual love and admiration is so great, the wishes of the fans may not be out of thin air after all and Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are tinkering with a song again.

Image: Hubert Boesl / picture-alliance / Cover Images

via Cover Media







