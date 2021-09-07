Kyra Sedgwick: She pressed Tom Cruise’s panic button during a party

How Kyra Sedgwick managed to blow up Tom Cruise’s dinner party? No more than a push of a button was necessary.

Kyra Sedgwick, 55, reveals in an interview with Drew Barrymore, 46, why she no longer expects to ever be invited to a dinner party by Tom Cruise, 58, again. Thirty years ago she had apparently gambled away all chances in his house.

Kyra Sedgwick celebrated with Tom Cruise, Demi Moore & Co.



“We were invited to dinner with a lot of famous people like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis,” says the actress on the “Drew Barrymore Show”. “Harry and Sally” director Rob Reiner, 74, and Nicole Kidman, 53, were also present. A special experience for the then young Sedgwick, who was heavily pregnant at the time: “It was one of those nights to which I am not often invited,” she recalls.









At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Curiosity calls the police to the scene



In the Hollywood star’s house, Sedgwick noticed a small button under the mantelpiece. “I was like, ‘Oh, what’s that little button?’ So I pushed it because I thought something interesting might happen.” Nothing happened – at least not for the time being.

“I got a little nervous,” Sedgwick explains. After all, she told Cruise what she had done. It turned out, “That’s the panic button.” It suddenly became uncomfortable for the actress. “So the police came, the screening had to be interrupted, they had to talk to Tom … I think there were more than five police cars on site. That was something.”

CodeList