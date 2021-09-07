Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Kendall Jenner celebrates tequila launch party with many stars

By Arjun Sethi
Kardashian Jenner Clan and Celebrity Friends

Accordingly, it went together with her mother Kris Jenner (65), Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner (23) and half-sisters Kim (40) and Khloé Kardashian (36) as well as model Hailey Bieber (24) and singer Katy Perry (36) to a restaurant in Los Angeles, where a five-star menu was waiting for the guests.

Then they went to a bar, where games were played and tequila drinks were served. According to the report, model Winnie Harlow (26), singer Chris Brown (32), actor Jaden Smith (22) and rappers Quavo (30) and Takeoff (26) from the Migos group mingled with the crowd.




Criticism for advertising campaign

Meanwhile, on social media, criticism of Jenner’s advertising campaign for the brand with pictures of himself and harvest workers in Mexico had become loud. For the promo pictures Jenner posed in jeans, tank top and cowboy hat on the back of a pick-up truck or on a horse. Other pictures showed workers. Users accused the model of cultural appropriation. You use stereotypes about Mexican farmers, it was said, among other things, on Twitter. She quickly turned off the comment function on Instagram.

