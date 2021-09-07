Julia Roberts in “The Bride Who Doesn’t Dare” is the TV highlight

“Pretty Woman” fans had to wait nine years until the makers answered the calls for more in 1999 and the dream team of director Garry Marshall and the main actors Richard Gere and Julia Roberts brought together again and delivered comical and commercially processed heartbreak at its finest. Roberts, mature, but still refreshingly carefree, plays a woman who would like to marry, but at the crucial moment always leaves the chosen one behind. Journalist Gere, gray but stunning, writes an angry column about it. Julia Roberts rages, Richard Gere loses his job, the brawlers meet and the viewer sees it immediately, those involved need a little longer: a dream couple has found each other. Until the grand finale there is still plenty of screwball comedy, a reunion with Hector Elizondo, the nice hotel manager from “Pretty Woman”, and romance tired. Britta Lippold

“The bride who doesn’t dare” runs at 8:15 pm on Kabel Eins.