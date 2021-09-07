Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Jennifer Garner Talks About The Hardest Part Of Her Divorce!

By Sonia Gupta
In 2015, however, the couple separated after ten years of marriage. Now the ’30 overnight ‘actress talks about the breakup phase and explains that it was hard to put on a brave face and be strong to protect her children. “Getting through it in public isn’t what’s hard. It’s going to be tough and my kids’ eyes are on me,” said the actress.

Despite being able to handle the public aspect of their breakup, Garner admits that being “swarmed around” by paparazzi was stressful – especially when she took her kids to school. “We lived on a street that was full of actors, much more successful and famous and decorated than me, including Ben, and they all came by one by one, no problem. But then I took my kids to school and there were 15 cars that accompanied me. I never had a day without her. ”




Because of her and Ben’s star status, Jennifer has told her children to “talk” to either parent if they ever see anything “shocking” written about them. She told the Hollywood Reporter: “When they were younger and there were things out there that were shocking, my request to them was always, ‘Let dad and me talk to you guys about whatever it is.’ I said to them, ‘If you see a picture on the front of a magazine, I’ll look at it with you and we will process all the frightening feelings that come up together.’ “

BANG Showbiz


