Tuesday, September 7, 2021
HomeNews"Harry Potter" star Emma Watson: career end? Are you kidding me?...
News

“Harry Potter” star Emma Watson: career end? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that!

By Arjun Sethi
0
55




Emma Watson is rumored to be involved with acting stop. Now the manager of the “Harry Potter” star denied the speculation.

The actress Emma Watson (30) became world famous for her role as Hermione Granger in the eight “Harry Potter” films. At the age of nine she was already in front of the camera as a student of magic. After the end of the Harry Potter era, several films followed. She last appeared in the host drama “Little Women” in 2019. But a few days ago a rumor caused a sensation that it was said that the actress wanted to put her career on hold.

& quot; Harry Potter & quot; series
Emma Watson (left) played Hermione Granger in “Harry Potter” for ten years. Photo: Warner Bros.

Emma Watson’s manager denies withdrawal

The Mimin’s manager, Jason Weinberg, told Entertainment Weekly: “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant, but her career isn’t.” In doing so, he denied the rumor that “DailyMail” was spreading. The tabloid relied on Watson’s agent, who allegedly said that the 30-year-old had gone into “hibernation”. She would do this together with her friend, entrepreneur Leo Alexander Robinton (31). Robinton lives in seclusion and does not have a public Instagram profile. The couple has been together for around a year and a half. The entrepreneur is said to have made his fortune selling cannabis.




Harry Potter | Fantastic Beasts 3: "Dark"-Star Oliver Masucci in the cast movie theater

Harry Potter | Fantastic Beasts 3: “Dark” star Oliver Masucci in the cast

In the international successful series “Dark” by … Read more “

“Emma went into hiding, she settled down with Leo. You keep a low profile. Maybe she wants a family, ”a source is said to have told the DailyMail.


Previous articleThe slightly different cops on the TV show
Next articleThe Equalizer 3: News, Rumors, Release
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv