“Harry Potter” star Emma Watson: career end? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that!

The actress Emma Watson (30) became world famous for her role as Hermione Granger in the eight “Harry Potter” films. At the age of nine she was already in front of the camera as a student of magic. After the end of the Harry Potter era, several films followed. She last appeared in the host drama “Little Women” in 2019. But a few days ago a rumor caused a sensation that it was said that the actress wanted to put her career on hold.

Emma Watson (left) played Hermione Granger in “Harry Potter” for ten years. Photo: Warner Bros.

Emma Watson’s manager denies withdrawal

The Mimin’s manager, Jason Weinberg, told Entertainment Weekly: “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant, but her career isn’t.” In doing so, he denied the rumor that “DailyMail” was spreading. The tabloid relied on Watson’s agent, who allegedly said that the 30-year-old had gone into “hibernation”. She would do this together with her friend, entrepreneur Leo Alexander Robinton (31). Robinton lives in seclusion and does not have a public Instagram profile. The couple has been together for around a year and a half. The entrepreneur is said to have made his fortune selling cannabis.









“Emma went into hiding, she settled down with Leo. You keep a low profile. Maybe she wants a family, ”a source is said to have told the DailyMail.