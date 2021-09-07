Fifth marriage: Nicolas Cage marries 26-year-old Riko Shibata – entertainment

Nicolas Cage has been under the hood again since mid-February Photo: LaCameraChiara / Shutterstock.com





Nicolas Cage tied the knot for the fifth time. His new wife is called Riko Shibata and is 26 years old.

Nicolas Cage has once again left Las Vegas as a married man. The 57-year-old Hollywood star and Oscar winner (“Leaving Las Vegas”) tied the knot last month to the 26-year-old Riko Shibata in the city of lights in the US state of Nevada – it is already his fifth marriage. According to the US site “People”, the character mime has now confirmed his step in front of the altar in a statement. “It’s true and we’re very happy,” said Cage. The two met in Japan about a year ago.









In addition, the site apparently has a picture from the wedding showing Cage in a Tom Ford suit while his wife wore a traditional Japanese wedding kimono. The couple have therefore given Catholic and Shinto marriage vows. The wedding took place on February 16 in honor of the star’s deceased father, August Coppola, who was born on February 16, 1934.

Nicolas Cage first entered into the marriage bond in 1995, then with actress Patricia Arquette (52). After their marriage ended in divorce in 2001, the ardent Elvis fan married Lisa Marie Presley (53), the daughter of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, a year later. The marriage lasted only about two years. This was followed by Cage’s longest and shortest time as a husband: From 2004 to 2016 he was married to Alice Kim (37), with whom he has their son Kal-El (15). The last time he was married before his fifth marriage was in 2019 – for a whole four days with a woman named Erika Koike.





