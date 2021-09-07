Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as US President? Hollywood star does not rule out candidacy

“If 46 percent of my fellow citizens say they are for it, then I just have to stand up, listen and learn with all due respect and humility.” Although he never had political ambitions, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49) does not rule out in Future really to run for the US presidency. The action hero revealed to the magazine “People” why he himself hesitates – for the time being – to throw his hat into the ring: “I’m not a politician and politics has never been my passion. I’m not even sure if I have the patience to deal with all the anger that is attached to politics and politicians. “









The 49-year-old wants to do the same with future political plans as he approaches all other projects – from films to business: “They have to match my personal moral and ethical ideas. The most important thing is that other people could benefit from it – be it just that I can entertain them. “

In the best political fashion, The Rock praises “my great country” and the people who would vote “someone like me” into the White House: “It just makes me proud and happy that you open the doors to a half black, half Samoan boy to give everything. I owe this country a great deal in many ways. “