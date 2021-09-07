Dispute over the children: Megan Fox attacks ex publicly

The relationship between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green was probably never entirely free of conflict. There were too many temporary breakups in their relationship for that. But since the final love end, the dispute has escalated. Now she is addressing her ex publicly.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green made their breakup public in May. It is evidently difficult for them to remain friends in spite of everything. This is evidenced not least by the fact that the actress has now publicly buttoned her husband to Instagram. The accusation: He used the children they shared to put themselves in the right light.

The verbal attack was triggered by a picture that Green had posted with a view to Halloween. It showed the actor together with his son Journey (4), as reported by the US magazine “People”. Apparently a no-go for Fox. “Why does Journey have to be in this picture?” She commented on the father-son snapshot. Green certainly had the opportunity to cut the boy out of the recording. “I know you love your children. But I don’t understand why you can’t stop using them to position yourself on Instagram,” the 34-year-old exclaimed.









“You are so intoxicated”

Apparently he wanted to deliberately portray her badly, the actress thought. “You are so intoxicated by fueling the ubiquitous portrayal that I am an absent mother and you are the ever-dedicated father of the year.” The parents would share custody equally.

Apparently the announcement of the “Transformers” actress was unmistakable. Green has meanwhile replaced the photo with a cut version, on which his son Journey can no longer be seen.

Eternal on-off relationship

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s love story is mixed. In 2004 they are said to have become a couple for the first time. They separated in 2009 and the wedding bells rang a year later. The sons Journey River, Bodhi Ransom (6) and Noah Shannon (8) came from the marriage.

Green also has a fourth son named Kassius, 18, from a previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil. He and Fox separated again in 2015 before son Journey was born in 2016. Fox is now dating the US musician Machine Gun Kelly.