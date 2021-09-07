Britney Spears boyfriend: who does the pop icon’s heart beat for?

Britney Spears was idolized by a slew of young teenagers in the 2000s. Your boyfriend therefore also gets attention. In our article you will find out who the pretty blonde is dating today.

Britney Spears boyfriend – who is the charming man by your side?

Britney Spears has been with the Actor and fitness influencer Sam Asghari in a relationship. The two got to know each other on the set while shooting their music video “Slumber Party” (German pajama party). There it sparked between them. Asghari was born in Tehran, the capital of Iran, and came to Los Angeles with his father when he was twelve. Asghari heads the company Asghari Fitness, which offers its customers individually tailored training and nutrition plans. He is also a model and regularly posts photos of his athletic body on Instagram. Speaking of athletic bodies – there are tattoos that make you look slimmer.









Britney Spears – Insights into the life of the pop singer

Judging by sales, Spears is considered to be that most successful musician of the 2000s. The songs “Baby One More Time” and “Oops! … I Did It Again” still have catchy tunes today. In Las Vegas she appeared on the long-running show “Britney: Piece of Me” from 2013 to 2017, released two more albums during this period and was honored with countless awards – including three World Music Awards, a Grammy and seven Billboard Music Awards to name just a few. If you are amazed and would like to know what the smell of success smells like, but your musical talents leave something to be desired, then see if you can earn money as a blogger.

Britney Spears and the Guardianship Controversy

In 2008 Spears involuntarily came under guardianship and since 2019 her fans have been committed to the movement “Free Britney” to finally end the legal tutelage. Her long-term friend Asghari also follows the movement and speaks openly about the limitations that put his partner and him under pressure. Among other things, the two are forbidden, for example, from getting married and starting a family together.

Britney Spears’ past relationships

Their relationship with will not be forgotten Justin Timberlake, because the two were the dream couple in the music world in the 2000s. Today Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are one of Hollywood’s dream couples. After Britney and Justin went their separate ways, Britney married her childhood friend Jason Allen Alexanderbut whose marriage was annulled within three days. Her second marriage to a dancer Kevin Federline was a turbulent ups and downs from which their two sons Sean and Jayden James emerged. With Sam Asghari she finally seems to have found a man who is by her side and supports her.

Britney Spears has had many successes and is one of the most successful musicians around the world. Britney receives support in resolving the dispute over guardianship not only from her friend Sam Asghari and her fans, but also from other musical greats such as Cher and Miley Cyrus. Are you curious about how other stars from the 2000s developed? Then take a look at our article about the Russian band tATu

